Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for about 1.2% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Global Payments from $203.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.88.

GPN stock traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,263. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

