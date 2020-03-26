Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,514 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.15% of Global Payments worth $84,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 148,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,179,000 after purchasing an additional 56,913 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 114,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPN. UBS Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.88.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,069.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.94. The stock had a trading volume of 50,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

