Global Social Chain (GSC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.82 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax, OKEx, HADAX and Rfinex. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $12,725.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.02561767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00192694 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain.

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, HADAX, OKEx and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

