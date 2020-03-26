Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,217,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533,106 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.24% of Global X MLP ETF worth $48,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLPA. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 86,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 65,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $9.17.

