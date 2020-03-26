GlobalBoost-Y Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $59,950.47 and $83.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,685.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.02038090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.63 or 0.03345001 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00585767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00746482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00075222 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00024885 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00470853 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014910 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

