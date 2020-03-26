Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) & Overseas Shipholding Group (NASDAQ:OSG) Head-To-Head Survey

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) and Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Globus Maritime has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Overseas Shipholding Group has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of Globus Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Globus Maritime and Overseas Shipholding Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Overseas Shipholding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globus Maritime and Overseas Shipholding Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Maritime $17.35 million 0.13 -$3.57 million N/A N/A Overseas Shipholding Group $355.55 million 0.56 $8.68 million N/A N/A

Overseas Shipholding Group has higher revenue and earnings than Globus Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Maritime and Overseas Shipholding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Maritime -27.95% -11.08% -5.17% Overseas Shipholding Group 2.44% 3.88% 1.17%

Summary

Overseas Shipholding Group beats Globus Maritime on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited is a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons. It serves independent oil traders, refinery operators, and the United States and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

