Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl raised its position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the quarter. Godaddy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital International Sarl owned about 0.08% of Godaddy worth $8,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Godaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 1,035.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDDY traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,772. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.28 and a beta of 0.57.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $158,814.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $26,691.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,165,464.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,943 shares of company stock worth $9,358,836. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

