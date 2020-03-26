Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA cut its holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 921,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,290 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.53% of Godaddy worth $62,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 1,035.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Sunday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Godaddy stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.68. 1,186,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average is $66.64.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. Analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $40,486.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,069,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,701 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,836 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

