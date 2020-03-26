Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Godaddy worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 10.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 34.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,990,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.11.

In other Godaddy news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $278,424.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,010,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 16,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $1,247,477.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,657.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,836. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,414,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,772. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.05 and a beta of 0.57. Godaddy Inc has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.