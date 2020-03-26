Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,775 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Gogo worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Gogo during the third quarter worth $111,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gogo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Gogo in the third quarter valued at $703,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Gogo by 34.8% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.18. Gogo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOGO. BidaskClub lowered Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

