Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl cut its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,100 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl owned 0.09% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth approximately $968,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 46.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 6.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 240.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 346,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOL traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,989,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,975. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $582.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $924.27 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

