Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several analysts recently commented on GMLP shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of GMLP stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. Golar LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.35 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

