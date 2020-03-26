GoldCoin (GLC) Market Capitalization Reaches $154,670.76

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. GoldCoin has a total market capitalization of $154,670.76 and approximately $165.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded 50.6% lower against the dollar. One GoldCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00595853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014946 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008004 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

