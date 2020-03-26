Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target to GBX 175

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LGEN. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 284 ($3.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 275.33 ($3.62).

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 196.01 ($2.58) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 117.30 ($1.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 256.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 272.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.38.

In other news, insider Jeff Davies sold 68,554 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.87), for a total value of £149,447.72 ($196,590.00). Also, insider John Kingman bought 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £1,644.30 ($2,162.98). Insiders have acquired a total of 10,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,684 in the last 90 days.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

