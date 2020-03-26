Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Under Armour (NYSE:UA) to Hold

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UA. Raymond James raised Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE:UA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.76. 5,611,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,982,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $24.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UA. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.