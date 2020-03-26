Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,785,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,761 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.10% of Perspecta worth $47,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Perspecta by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perspecta by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Perspecta by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,864,000 after acquiring an additional 145,578 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Perspecta in the 4th quarter worth about $2,862,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Perspecta by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 65,070 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRSP opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69. Perspecta Inc has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Perspecta’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRSP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

