Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 222,615 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of W. R. Berkley worth $47,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $220,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,621,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

NYSE:WRB opened at $47.52 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRB. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.