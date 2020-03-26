Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $45.82 Million Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,175 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of AutoNation worth $45,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,663,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,763,000 after purchasing an additional 45,051 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,419,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,110,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 666,400 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 536,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,094,000 after purchasing an additional 102,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

AN stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.22. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven L. Gerard acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,033.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $9,653,836.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,424 shares of company stock valued at $19,820,268 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

