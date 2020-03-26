Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $46.83 Million Position in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 497,039 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.90% of PDC Energy worth $46,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,839,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,467,000 after buying an additional 899,129 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 1,058.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,647,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,886,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 31,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in PDC Energy by 3,510.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 422,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. PDC Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $721.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.23.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $265.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. Analysts predict that PDC Energy Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $453,892.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of PDC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.31.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

