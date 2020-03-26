Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $47.43 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 473,506 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of CubeSmart worth $47,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUBE. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 265,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 69,277 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 542,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 3,376,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,900 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.11%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

