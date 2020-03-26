Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,135,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 228,400 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Fortis worth $47,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,985,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,009,000 after buying an additional 2,863,309 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,090,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,379,000 after purchasing an additional 320,524 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,657,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,471,000 after purchasing an additional 173,531 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,332,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,902,000 after purchasing an additional 466,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,805,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,039,000 after purchasing an additional 93,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

FTS opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. Fortis Inc has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.21.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Fortis had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTS. CIBC upgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

