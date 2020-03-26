Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,468,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 124,429 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.43% of Federal Signal worth $47,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,587,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,207,000 after purchasing an additional 65,508 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,495,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 356,178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 147,583 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 415,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 79,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $25.41 on Thursday. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson bought 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $88,671.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Workman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,554.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

