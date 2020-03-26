Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 151,925 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,925 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Hexcel worth $46,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,870,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,160,000 after purchasing an additional 441,399 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,962,000 after purchasing an additional 381,251 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,885,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,507,000 after purchasing an additional 217,280 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 185,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 132,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,305,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,707,000 after purchasing an additional 112,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel stock opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average of $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HXL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

