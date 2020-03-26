Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,201 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.71% of Audentes Therapeutics worth $47,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1,137.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BOLD shares. SVB Leerink lowered Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Audentes Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Audentes Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Audentes Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.15.

NASDAQ:BOLD opened at $59.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

