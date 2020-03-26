Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Mohawk Industries worth $47,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.40.

NYSE MHK opened at $82.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.64. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $156.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

