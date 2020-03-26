Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,011,450 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,122,780 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,011,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $47,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 45,479 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,819 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,654 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,408,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,305,000 after acquiring an additional 389,531 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 147,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 72,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

NYSE AU opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.1102 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

