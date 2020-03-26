Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 991,513 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,717,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 991,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.57% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $45,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 135,714 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 256,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 154,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 80,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

AMH stock opened at $20.74 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 316,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $9,060,186.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie G. Heim purchased 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $74,980.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,400,396 shares of company stock worth $39,272,298. 27.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

