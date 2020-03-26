Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,857 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Crowdstrike worth $47,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the third quarter worth approximately $828,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Crowdstrike by 90.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Crowdstrike by 424.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Crowdstrike by 965.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 117,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after buying an additional 106,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Crowdstrike by 675.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crowdstrike from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

CRWD opened at $55.78 on Thursday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $101.88. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.02.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Charles R. Kaye sold 67,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $3,348,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 4,845,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $256,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,845,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,785,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,611,052 shares of company stock valued at $299,341,661.

