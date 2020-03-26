Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Set at $160.00 by Berenberg Bank

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) has been given a $160.00 price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.42.

GS stock opened at $155.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.38 and a 200-day moving average of $217.16.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 23.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,272,000 after purchasing an additional 814,010 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,378,000 after purchasing an additional 418,905 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 298,656 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,292,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,388,000 after purchasing an additional 239,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

