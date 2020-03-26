Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G)

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been given a €13.00 ($15.12) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €17.70 ($20.58) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €16.60 ($19.30).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

