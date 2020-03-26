Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €165.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €165.00 ($191.86) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALV. Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($269.77) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €265.00 ($308.14) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allianz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €233.71 ($271.76).

Allianz stock opened at €153.80 ($178.84) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €192.28 and a 200-day moving average of €210.51. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

