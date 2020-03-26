Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.03) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 350 ($4.60). Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 269.27 ($3.54).

Shares of SLA stock opened at GBX 236.20 ($3.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 272.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 294.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.28.

In other news, insider Keith Skeoch purchased 50,294 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £99,079.18 ($130,333.04).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

