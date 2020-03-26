Goldman Sachs Group Trims RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Target Price to GBX 475

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its target price cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 475 ($6.25) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 599.73 ($7.89).

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of RSA stock opened at GBX 417.30 ($5.49) on Thursday. RSA Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 431.90 ($5.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 736.84 ($9.69). The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 499.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 531.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported GBX 39.40 ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 40.70 ($0.54) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). As a group, research analysts expect that RSA Insurance Group will post 5024.2577804 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RSA Insurance Group news, insider Sonia Baxendale purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,420 ($17,653.25).

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.