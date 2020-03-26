Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) to “Buy”

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.87% from the company’s current price.

NTR has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Nutrien from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cleveland Research cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 212,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Nutrien by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 861,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,273,000 after purchasing an additional 139,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 25.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,996 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

