Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Up 285.3% in March

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,796,100 shares, a growth of 285.3% from the February 27th total of 466,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 786,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

GER stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 699,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,492. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 81.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the third quarter worth $93,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,136,000.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

