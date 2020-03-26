Golem Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $33.82 million and $2.03 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Golem has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Golem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bithumb, Cobinhood and BitBay.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.02558190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00194141 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Zebpay, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Liqui, BitMart, HitBTC, YoBit, Tux Exchange, DragonEX, Binance, Mercatox, OKEx, BigONE, Tidex, Ethfinex, Iquant, Gate.io, Braziliex, Upbit, Vebitcoin, Koinex, Cobinhood, WazirX, Coinbe, BitBay, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Huobi, Livecoin, OOOBTC, GOPAX and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

