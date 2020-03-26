Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones Sells 3,700 Shares

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $166,648.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 742,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,437,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 100 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $4,522.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 18,218 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $1,000,532.56.

On Thursday, February 13th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 27,301 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $1,523,668.81.

On Monday, February 10th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 24,276 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $1,323,770.28.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 21,026 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $948,272.60.

On Monday, January 13th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 31,510 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $1,402,825.20.

On Thursday, January 9th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 12,978 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $577,001.88.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,900 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $620,079.00.

Shares of GSHD opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $690.31 million, a PE ratio of 114.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $63.07.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 691.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,751,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,493 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 763,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after acquiring an additional 234,230 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 555,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 98,485 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

