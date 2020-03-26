GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Insider Acquires A$371,628.80 in Stock

GPT Group (ASX:GPT) insider Robert (Bob) Johnston purchased 116,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.20 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of A$371,628.80 ($263,566.52).

Robert (Bob) Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Robert (Bob) Johnston 258,481 shares of GPT Group stock.

Shares of ASX:GPT traded up A$0.16 ($0.11) during trading on Thursday, hitting A$3.70 ($2.62). The stock had a trading volume of 12,926,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. GPT Group has a 12 month low of A$3.48 ($2.47) and a 12 month high of A$6.50 ($4.61). The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion and a PE ratio of 7.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$5.56 and its 200 day moving average is A$5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81.

About GPT Group

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $24 billion portfolio of offices, logistics, business parks and prime shopping centres across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

