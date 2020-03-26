Graft (GRFT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Graft coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Graft has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graft has a total market capitalization of $102,758.52 and $25.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00753190 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

