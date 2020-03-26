GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EAF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE EAF traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.34. 1,840,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,666. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.85. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $414.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.45 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a net margin of 41.58%. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony R. Taccone acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,520.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 816,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after buying an additional 417,956 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,818,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 168,861 shares during the period.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

