Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Shares Bought by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.80% of Graham worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth $1,924,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Graham by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 160,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Graham by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 718,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after buying an additional 15,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

In related news, CEO James R. Lines acquired 12,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $224,526.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,900.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,772.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,713 shares of company stock valued at $386,940. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GHM traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.93 million, a P/E ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72. Graham Co. has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $23.77.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.25). Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.