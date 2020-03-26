Graham (NYSE:GHM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Graham (NYSE:GHM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

NYSE:GHM traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $14.39. 48,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,646. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $151.93 million, a PE ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 0.66. Graham has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.25). Graham had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graham will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James R. Lines acquired 12,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $224,526.69. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,900.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $73,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,713 shares of company stock valued at $386,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Graham by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Graham by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 718,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

