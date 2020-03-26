Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) Short Interest Update

Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the February 27th total of 127,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRAM. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its holdings in Grana y Montero SAA by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,533,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 886,551 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Grana y Montero SAA by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grana y Montero SAA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GRAM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.70. 103,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,673. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. Grana y Montero SAA has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Grana y Montero SAA

Graña y Montero SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Technical Services segments. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

