Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) will post $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.53. Grand Canyon Education reported earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $4.04 on Thursday, reaching $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 649,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,932. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.78. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

