Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

LOPE opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.78. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $132.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus purchased 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

