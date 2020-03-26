Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) PT Lowered to $2.50

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 63.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GPMT. Raymond James cut their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JMP Securities raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE GPMT traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,422,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $138.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.53. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CFO Marcin Urbaszek sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $42,852.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at $872,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $219,787.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,318.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,186 shares of company stock valued at $389,308 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,574,000 after acquiring an additional 169,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,985,000 after acquiring an additional 116,592 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

