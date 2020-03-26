Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Upgraded at JMP Securities

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 344.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $138.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $100,151.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 111,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $219,787.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,318.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,186 shares of company stock worth $389,308. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

