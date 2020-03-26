Granite Point Mortgage Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,203 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,724% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $16.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

GPMT traded up $5.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.07. 21,835,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $138.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $100,151.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 111,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $219,787.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,318.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,186 shares of company stock worth $389,308 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

