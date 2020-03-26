Graphcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Graphcoin has a market capitalization of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00315830 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00392242 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00021487 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000232 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000269 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin.

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

