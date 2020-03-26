Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

GTN opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $25.31.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Gray Television by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Gray Television by 841.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

